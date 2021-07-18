iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the June 15th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IUSV stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

