iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 66.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.58.

