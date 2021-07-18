iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,762,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,204 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

