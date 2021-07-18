iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 78.5% in June

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $138,457,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.03 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

