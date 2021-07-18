iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 19.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.03. 1,709,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,660. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $196.49 and a 1-year high of $280.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

