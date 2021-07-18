iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

