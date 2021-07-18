iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.15. The stock had a trading volume of 107,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,486. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

