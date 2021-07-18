Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Director Purchases $50,000,000.00 in Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00.

Shares of TALK opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69. Italk Inc has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

