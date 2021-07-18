ITM Power (LON:ITM) PT Lowered to GBX 550

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 390.37. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

