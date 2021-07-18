ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce sales of $645.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $663.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $627.80 million. ITT reported sales of $514.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 526,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12. ITT has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ITT by 81.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ITT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ITT by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ITT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in ITT by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

