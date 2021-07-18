J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Sells $4,079,700.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,079,700.00.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

