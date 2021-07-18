Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $57,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.33. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

