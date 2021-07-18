Jane Nielsen Sells 14,389 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,181.00.

Shares of RL stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.68. 1,141,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

