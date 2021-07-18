Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 57,336 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1,097.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

