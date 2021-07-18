Jane Street Group LLC Buys 4,331 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,305,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 476,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 136,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87.

