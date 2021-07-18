Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,991 Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $4,298,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSKA stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.74. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $247.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

