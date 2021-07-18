Jane Street Group LLC Sells 475,946 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00.

