Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 572,994 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1,999.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,994 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $43,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 158,570 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $11,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $67.82 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

