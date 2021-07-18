Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $47,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,122,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.