Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $48.71 Million Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,380 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.31% of FB Financial worth $48,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

FBK stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

