Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $50.65 Million in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,693,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,654,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,220 shares of company stock worth $6,150,076. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

