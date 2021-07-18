Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 38,373 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $40,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

