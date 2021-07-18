Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 435,072 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

