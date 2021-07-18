Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.20.

PSA stock opened at $313.94 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $315.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

