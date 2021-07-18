Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tosoh Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.03.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.