Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tosoh Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Tosoh
Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.
Read More: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.