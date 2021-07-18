Jenny J. Ming Sells 14,546 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

