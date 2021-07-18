Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,218.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on DRTGF shares. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $17.85 on Friday. Jet2 has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

