JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 25,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,218,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $14,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $12,484,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

