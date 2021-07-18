John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 360,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 345.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $21.75 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

