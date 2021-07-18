Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jollibee Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Jollibee Foods stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Jollibee Foods has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

