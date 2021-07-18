Jonathan F. Foster Sells 2,700 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00.

NYSE CVNA traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $137.69 and a 52-week high of $329.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

