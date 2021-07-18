Jonathan Holtaway Buys 14,792 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 14,792 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $342,582.72.

Jonathan Holtaway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,645 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

