Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 16,944 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $4,008,950.40. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.79. The stock had a trading volume of 545,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RingCentral by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
