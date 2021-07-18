Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 16,944 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $4,008,950.40. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.79. The stock had a trading volume of 545,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.16 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RingCentral by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.