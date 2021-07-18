JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,530 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Several research firms have commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

