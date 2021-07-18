JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $862,000 Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Green Brick Partners worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

GRBK stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

