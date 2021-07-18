JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $926,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 136,471 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 345,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 103,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

