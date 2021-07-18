JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $970,000 Position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOCH. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BOCH opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

