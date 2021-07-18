JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 815 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of The First Bancorp worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The First Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,703,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The First Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The First Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

