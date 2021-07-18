JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMIVU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of FMIVU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

