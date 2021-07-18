JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $492.96

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 492.96 ($6.44) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.40). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.47), with a volume of 62,374 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 107.92, a current ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market cap of £787.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

