Juniper Investment Company LLC Sells 17,596 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Juniper Investment Company LLC lessened its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies makes up about 10.3% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Juniper Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.99. 27,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $470.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

