Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 118,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,324. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.07.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.