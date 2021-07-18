Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 118,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,324. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.