KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KALV stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $535.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,128.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,175,561 shares of company stock valued at $24,293,382 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

