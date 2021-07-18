Karen A. Dawes Sells 1,520 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $307,389.60.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $200.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.61. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

