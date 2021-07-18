Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

