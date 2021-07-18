Katrina Lake Sells 43,774 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12.

On Friday, June 18th, Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80.

On Monday, May 17th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $1,426,721.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $50,791,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,490,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,360,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

