Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 841 ($10.99). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 819 ($10.70), with a volume of 30,797 shares traded.

KLR has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 817. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.26 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

