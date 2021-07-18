Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €880.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KER. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €796.73 ($937.33).

Shares of KER stock opened at €731.80 ($860.94) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €734.86.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

