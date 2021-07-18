Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 4.6% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) was up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.39. Approximately 3,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $931.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,322. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,694,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

