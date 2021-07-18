KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065,045 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $39,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $16,929,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,012,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,828,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,333 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

